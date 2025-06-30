Kazakhstan names new Transport Minister

Born in 1968 in Dzhambul is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

Between 2016-2016 held position of the Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan.

In 2017-2018 served as mayor of Shymkent.

In 2019-2021 headed the public control and organizational and territorial work of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

Since April 2021 acted the chairman of the board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

Kazinform reported earlier, Marat Karabayev has been relieved of his duties of the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan on June 8.