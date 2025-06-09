Kazakhstan names new First Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation

He was born in 1975 in Tashkent. He graduated from the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers.

From 2002 to 2008, he held various positions in municipal enterprises in Tashkent and Shymkent.

From 2008 to 2012, he served as acting lead specialist, lead specialist, and chief specialist in the Department of Water Resources Protection and Regulation of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Management of the South Kazakhstan region.

From 2012 to 2014, he was chief specialist, department head, deputy head of the Department of Energy and Housing and Utilities of the South Kazakhstan Region.

In 2015, he was appointed head of the Department of Housing and Communal Services and Passenger Transport of the South Kazakhstan region.

From 2015 to 2016, he served as deputy director of the Department of Organizational and Control Work and Head of the Party Control Service of the Central Apparatus of the Nur Otan party.

In 2016, he was a lead specialist in the Department of Hydraulic Structures of the RSE "Kazvodkhoz" under the Committee on Water Resources of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2016 to 2018, he worked as deputy chair of the Committee on Water Resources of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2018 to 2020, he was head of the Department of Energy and Housing and Communal Services of the Zhambyl region.

From 2020 to 2023, he served as chairman of the Committee on Water Resources of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since October 2023, he has held the position of Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

