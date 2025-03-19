Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister
The Head of State appointed Yerlan Akkenzhenov as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Born in 1979 in Almaty is a graduate of the Adilet Higher Law School and Astana University.
Throughout his career, he worked in the oil and gas industry.
From June 21, 2023, up to the present has been serving as the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.
As written before, Almassadam Satkaliyev was named the new Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Agency.