Almassadam Satkaliyev named new Chairman of Nuclear Energy Agency
Kazakhstan has announced the appointment of Almassadam Satkaliyev as the Chairman of the newly established Nuclear Energy Agency, Akorda reported.
Satkaliyev has been relieved of his duties as the Energy Minister by the corresponding decree signed by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Born in 1970 in Almaty, Almasadam Satkaliyev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Nazarbayev University and the Stanford University. Throughout his career, he worked for many Kazakhstani companies, namely KazTransOil, KEGOC, Samruk Energy and so on.
In 2021-2023, he took up the post of the Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna.
In April 2023, Satkaliyev was appointed as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan signed a decree on steps for further improvement of public administration in Kazakhstan, providing for establishment of a Nuclear Energy Agency.