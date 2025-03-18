РУ
Almassadam Satkaliyev named new Chairman of Nuclear Energy Agency

16:35, 18 March 2025

Kazakhstan has announced the appointment of Almassadam Satkaliyev as the Chairman of the newly established Nuclear Energy Agency, Akorda reported.

appointment
Photo credit: viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

Satkaliyev has been relieved of his duties as the Energy Minister by the corresponding decree signed by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Born in 1970 in Almaty, Almasadam Satkaliyev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Nazarbayev University and the Stanford University. Throughout his career, he worked for many Kazakhstani companies, namely KazTransOil, KEGOC, Samruk Energy and so on.

In 2021-2023, he took up the post of the Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna.

In April 2023, Satkaliyev was appointed as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan signed a decree on steps for further improvement of public administration in Kazakhstan, providing for establishment of a Nuclear Energy Agency.

Appointments Ministry of Energy Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Laws, decrees, orders KazTransOil Samruk-Energy
Seilkhanov
Adlet Seilkhanov
Автор
