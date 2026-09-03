Kazakh Energy Minister retains his position

The economic policy, industry and energy committee of the Kazakh Qurultay approved the candidacy of Yerlan Akkenzhenov for Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1979 in Almaty is a graduate of the Adilet Higher Law School and Astana University.

Throughout his career, he worked in the oil and gas industry.

From June 21, 2023, up to March 2025, served as the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Zhumangarin was reappointed Kazakhstan’s deputy PM and national economy minister.