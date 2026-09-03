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    Kazakh Energy Minister retains his position

    11:45, 3 September 2026

    The Head of State signed a decree to appoint Yerlan Akkenzhenov as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh Energy Minister retains his position
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The economic policy, industry and energy committee of the Kazakh Qurultay approved the candidacy of Yerlan Akkenzhenov for Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Born in 1979 in Almaty is a graduate of the Adilet Higher Law School and Astana University.

    Throughout his career, he worked in the oil and gas industry.

    From June 21, 2023, up to March 2025, served as the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier, Zhumangarin was reappointed Kazakhstan’s deputy PM and national economy minister.

    Appointments Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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