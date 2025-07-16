Kazakhstan names new Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sport
07:50, 16 July 2025
The Government on Tuesday issued an order appointing Baurzhan Rapikov as the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sport, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Born in Karaganda region in 1986, Baurzhan Rapikov graduated from the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University, Turan-Astana University.
Prior to his new position, Rapikov served as the head of the Digital Transformation and Public Services Development Department of the Tourism and Sport Ministry of Kazakhstan.
