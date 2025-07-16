EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan names new Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sport

    07:50, 16 July 2025

    The Government on Tuesday issued an order appointing Baurzhan Rapikov as the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sport, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan names new Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sport
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    Born in Karaganda region in 1986, Baurzhan Rapikov graduated from the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University, Turan-Astana University.

    Prior to his new position, Rapikov served as the head of the Digital Transformation and Public Services Development Department of the Tourism and Sport Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    As reported previously, Kazakhstan appointed the new Commander of the Air Force. 

    Appointments Government Appointments, dismissals Tourism and Sport Ministries
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All