    Kazakhstan appoints Commander of Air Force

    09:55, 15 July 2025

    An appropriate decree was signed today by the President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    "By a presidential decree, Askar Izbassov has been appointed the Commander of the Air Force of the Air Defense Force of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan," a press release from Akorda reads.

    Previously, this position was held by Ruslan Kunurov, who has been relieved of his duties as per another presidential decree.

    Earlier, it was reported that  Dauren Kossanov had been appointed the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Appointments Kazakhstan Armed Forces Army
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
