Kazakhstan appoints Commander of Air Force

"By a presidential decree, Askar Izbassov has been appointed the Commander of the Air Force of the Air Defense Force of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan," a press release from Akorda reads.

Previously, this position was held by Ruslan Kunurov, who has been relieved of his duties as per another presidential decree.

Earlier, it was reported that Dauren Kossanov had been appointed the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.