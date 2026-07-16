Kazakhstan names new deputy minister of labor and social protection

Born in 1982 in the Kostanay region, he graduated from Ahmet Baitursynuly Kostanay State University and Mirzhaqyp Dulatuly Kostanay Engineering and Economics University.

Kuzenbayev began his career in 2002 as a leading specialist in the organizational and analytical department of the Kostanay Region Court Administration.

His career has included the following roles:

2003–2004: Senior bailiff at the Karabalyk District Office of the Kostanay Region Court Administration

2004: Senior bailiff at the Rudny City Territorial Office of the Kostanay Region Court Administration

2004–2006: Head of the Enforcement Proceedings and Bailiff Activities Department at the Kostanay Region Court Administration

2006: Head of the Legal Entity Registration Division of the Kostanay Region Justice Department

2006–2008: Head of the Karabalyk District Justice Office, Kostanay Region Justice Department

2008–2010: Head of the Kostanay District Justice Office, Kostanay Region Justice Department

2010–2013: Deputy Akim (Head) of the Uzynkol District Administration, Kostanay region

2013–2018: Akim (Head) of the Sarykol District Administration, Kostanay region

2018–2019: Akim (Mayor) of Arkalyk, Kostanay region

2019–2021: First Deputy Chairman of the Kostanay Regional Branch of the Nur Otan Party

2021–2022: Head of the Office of the Kostanay Region Akim (Governor)

2022–2023: State Inspector at the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan

2023–2026: State Inspector at the State Control Department of the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan

From March 2026 until the current appointment, Eldar Kuzenbayev served as Chairman of the Migration Committee at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

Earlier, a new vice minister of industry and construction was appointed.