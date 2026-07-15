Kazakhstan appoints new vice minister of industry and construction

Born in 1989 in the Pavlodar region, Myrzabayev holds degrees from Kazakh National Research Technical University, France's National Graduate School of Engineering in Petroleum and Energies, the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, and the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS).

Myrzabayev began his career as a trainee geophysicist at PGS Kazakhstan before taking on geophysics and reservoir engineering roles at Schlumberger in London and Tarbagatay Munay.

Myrzabayev also held positions at Amazon EU and Ernst & Young, before moving into public service, where he headed the Digital Technologies Department of the Pavlodar regional administration.

He joined the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry in 2024 as director of its Innovation Development Department and later became Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Development.

Since October 2025, he had headed the Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation Department at the Government Office of Kazakhstan before his latest appointment.

Earlier, President Tokayev reappointed Aslambek Mergaliyev as Supreme Court Chairman.