Kazakhstan names new deputy minister of enlightenment

Shynar Akparova graduated from the Tselinograd Financial and Economic College, Buketov Karaganda State University, Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz.

She previously served as the deputy chairwoman of the Committee for Quality Assurance in Education of the Enlightenment Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan’s Athletics Federation names Oleksandr Apaychev as the new head coach.