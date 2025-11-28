EN
    Kazakhstan names new deputy minister of enlightenment

    21:53, 28 November 2025

    The Kazakh Government announced the appointment of Shynar Akparova to the post of deputy minister of enlightenment Friday, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Government

    Shynar Akparova graduated from the Tselinograd Financial and Economic College, Buketov Karaganda State University, Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz.

    She previously served as the deputy chairwoman of the Committee for Quality Assurance in Education of the Enlightenment Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan’s Athletics Federation names Oleksandr Apaychev as the new head coach. 

    Appointments Ministries Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
