Kazakhstan names new Deputy Defense Minister

Earlier, Tatiana Saveliyeva was relieved of her duties as the deputy of the Kazakh Qurultay.

Born on April 11, 1976, is a graduate of the Akmola Agrarian University and Eurasian National University.

Throughout her career, she worked at the finance department, state budget department, budget planning department, budget police and planning department.

In 2014-2016 headed the budget planning department of the Kazakh Finance Ministry.

In 2016-2023, was appointed Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan.

In 2023-2026, served as a deputy of the Kazakh Majilis, VII convocation.

Earlier, several judges of the Kazakh Supreme Court were relieved of their duties.