Kazakhstan names new Chairman of Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy
12:14, 3 July 2025
Nurlan Zhakupov, the Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, introduced Talgat Aldybergenov, the new Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC JSC, to the staff, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the company’s press service.
Before the appointment, he held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Board.
Earlier, Nurlan Sauranbayev, the former Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, was appointed the Transport Minister of Kazakhstan.