Kazakhstan names new Permanent Representative to WTO

After working three years in private entities from 1997 to 2001, Torebayev dedicated a significant part of his career to the civil service.

From July 2001 to October 2009, he held various positions at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry and the Kazakh embassy in India.

In 2011, he joined the Asian Development Bank as a сoordinator of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program from Kazakhstan.

In November 2012, Torebayev returned to the civil service as the First Secretary of the Foreign Economic Policy Department at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. After that he was appointed to the post of the advisor of the Secretariat of the Economic Development and Trade Ministry of Kazakhstan.

From March to April 2013, he served as deputy director of the International Cooperation Department of the Economy and Budget Planning Ministry of Kazakhstan; then he assumed the role of the director of the of the International Cooperation Department of the Economy and Budget Planning Ministry.

In 2019, Torebayev was appointed as vice minister of trade and integration, where he served until his recent appointment.