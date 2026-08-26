Kazakh ambassador delivers credentials to Kyrgyz President
11:55, 26 August 2026
Newly appointed ambassador of Kazakhstan Abylkair Skakov and ambassador of Mongolia Demchig Tegshjargal delivered their credentials to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.
The ceremony was held on August 26 at the Yntymak Ordo Palace in Bishkek.
President Zhaparov congratulated the ambassadors on the start of their mission and expressed confidence that their work will strengthen bilateral relations, deepen political dialogue and expand trade and economic cooperation with both Mongolia and Kazakhstan.
Earlier, Kazakh ambassador presented credentials to Serbian president.