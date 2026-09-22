Kazakhstan names main cause of road accidents on highways

Kazakh Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev said road accidents decreased by 10% compared to the same period in 2025, while fatalities fell by 14% and injuries dropped by 11%.

Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev emphasized that non-compliance with traffic rules remains the leading factor behind accidents.

As stated there, among the main causes of road accidents are speeding, accounting for up to 35% of all cases, unsafe distance — 12%, loss of vehicle control — 11% and driving into the oncoming lane — 8%.

The minister stressed to reduce road traffic accidents, the Transport and Interior Ministries strengthened driver discipline control and enhanced monitoring of driver training quality.

He highlighted the average speed control system was expanded countrywide. The system is currently operating on 2,800 km of toll roads, leading to a 10% reduction in accidents on these sections.

Nurlan Sauranbayev also revealed plans to deploy the average speed control system to all national and local roads.

Earlier, Kazakh Interior Minister Yerzhan Saidenov reported a decline in road accidents across Kazakhstan this year compared to 2025.