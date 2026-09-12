Kazakhstan names flag bearers for 2026 Summer Asian Games

Yeldos Smetov is the Olympic champion at the 2024 Games, silver medalist at the 2016 Olympics, bronze medalist at the 2020 Olympics, and winner of the World Championships and the 2014 Asian Games.

Sarvinoz Mirkadirova is the multiple-time champion of Kazakhstan and medalist at international tournaments in the WTT Feeder series. She also participated in the World and Asian Championships.

The 20th Summer Asian Games opening ceremony is scheduled for September 19, 2026, at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

The Games will run until October 4, 2026.

As written before, Kazakhstan will also compete in new disciplines such as padel, alongside established sports like weightlifting and boxing.