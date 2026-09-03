Kazakhstan names Finance Minister

The candidacy of Madi Takiyev was approved at today’s sitting of the Finance and Budget Committee of the Kazakh Qurultay.

Born in Almaty region, Takiyev graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy, Konayev University, International Business University.

Throughout different years, he worked in the tax departments in Almaty city, Almaty region.

In 2012 and 2013, he headed the Tax Committee of the Finance Ministry.

Until 2014, he served as the head of the tax and customs policy department of the National Economy Ministry.

In 2014, he was named the chief consultant in the social and economic department of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office.

Up until 2017, he headed the state revenue department in Atyrau region.

In March 2019, he was appointed as the vice minister of national economy of Kazakhstan.

He also held the post of the head of the social and economic monitoring department in the Presidential Administration.

Earlier, by presidential decree, Serik Zhumangarin was reappointed deputy prime minister and minister of national economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.