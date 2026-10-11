Kazakhstan names airports with most frequent bird strikes

The aviation authority explained that these airports handle a high volume of takeoffs and landings. Seasonal bird activity and the geographical locations of airports also influence the frequency of such incidents.

"In 2025, a total of 280 aircraft bird strikes were recorded, including 228 within Kazakhstan. During the first three months of 2026, another 33 incidents were reported, 27 of which occurred in the country," the administration said.

The authority emphasized that a higher number of bird strikes does not necessarily indicate greater safety risks at an airport. Risk assessments also consider aircraft movements, seasonal conditions, bird species, and the consequences of collisions.

According to Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana, 11 collisions involving aircraft and birds or other animals were recorded in 2025. Three more incidents occurred between January and September 2026.

Official data show that bird strikes typically occur at low altitudes, with the greatest risk during takeoff, initial climb, and approach to landing.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the first direct flight from Chongqing to Almaty was launched on September 23, marking the first regular air route connecting the Chinese megacity with Central Asia.