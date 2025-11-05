Kazakhstan named Central Asia’s “oldest” nation by median age

According to Ranking.kz portal, the median age is the age that divides the population in half: one half is younger than this age, and the other is older.

The World FactBook ratings claim that Kazakhstan has the highest median age among Central Asian countries, nearly 32 years, which is slightly above the global average of just over 30 years.

For example, the median age in Russia is 42 years, 46 years in Germany, 50 years in Japan, while 21 African countries report the median age of below 20 years.

Kazakhstan's average life expectancy is 73.3 years.

And another highlight is that women globally live longer than men. In Kazakhstan, women live some nine years longer than men, which is the largest gender gap in Central Asia.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan’s population increased by 104,000 since early 2025.