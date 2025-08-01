Kazakhstan’s population increased by 104,000 since early 2025

In early 2025, the country's population was 20,283,399.

Almaty is the most populous city with 2,319,893 residents. Then come Turkistan region with a population of 2,150,228 people and Almaty region – 1,578,089 people.

1,576,337 people live in Astana, 1,277,743 live in Shymkent, 1,220,041 live in Zhambyl region, and 1,132,697 live in Karaganda region.

