    Kazakhstan’s population increased by 104,000 since early 2025

    14:05, 1 August 2025

    As of July 1, 2025, the population of Kazakhstan reached 20,387,811, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Statistics Bureau.

    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    In early 2025, the country's population was 20,283,399.

    Almaty is the most populous city with 2,319,893 residents. Then come Turkistan region with a population of 2,150,228 people and Almaty region – 1,578,089 people.

    1,576,337 people live in Astana, 1,277,743 live in Shymkent, 1,220,041 live in Zhambyl region, and 1,132,697 live in Karaganda region.

    Earlier it was reported that Italy's population is projected to shrink by nearly a quarter over the next five decades.

