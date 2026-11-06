Kazakhstan named among world’s most desirable emerging destinations

The results were announced following an impressive public vote involving 251,461 "dedicated, well-travelled readers" casting more than 8.2 million votes to determine this year’s winners.

In the Most Desirable Emerging Destination category, Belize took gold, while Guatemala received silver. Armenia was named a bronze award recipient. The other countries featured in the category include Bosnia and Herzegovina (4th), Angola (5th), Oman (6th), Mongolia (7th), Panama (8th), Cambodia (9th), and Kazakhstan (10th).

The recognition places Kazakhstan among the world's most promising emerging travel destinations and demonstrates its increasing visibility on the international tourism map.

The Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards is one of the most prestigious international tourism awards established by popular British travel magazine Wanderlust. Based on votes from hundreds of thousands of passionate travellers worldwide, the award celebrates the best countries, cities, regions, islands, airlines, tour operators and travel brands.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Vogue included Kazakhstan in the list of top travel destinations.