Kazakh President sets task to support promising startups

One of the standout achievements of 2025 is the rise of Higgsfield AI, a groundbreaking startup that has officially become Kazakhstan’s first unicorn, a company valued at over 1 billion US dollars on the global market.

Higgsfield AI is a unique project incubated at Astana Hub. The project draws together young, talented enthusiasts, many of whom won international youth Olympiads in mathematics and physics.

He said young entrepreneurs, scientists, engineers, and IT specialists become a new elite of Kazakhstan and innovativeness is a notable feature of the national character.

Earlier, addressing the solemn event commemorating the Republic Day, the Head of State said Kazakhstan learns lessons from the past.