EU plans to restrict children’s access to social media

The proposal was included in a declaration adopted at the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels.

The main goal of the initiative is to strengthen child protection in the digital space and reduce the risks associated with social media addiction.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for setting a minimum age for social media registration, comparing such restrictions to rules on the sale of alcohol and tobacco. She noted that the EU could follow the example of Australia, which in November 2024 became the first country in the world to ban social media use for those under 16.

An EU expert group is expected to meet by the end of the year to discuss the most effective mechanism for introducing age restrictions on social media use across member states.

Some countries are already introducing restrictions. In the Netherlands, authorities recommend banning children and teenagers under 15 from using social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram and limiting the time they spend on mobile devices.

