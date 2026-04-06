Kazakhstan mulls mandatory labelling for dietary supplements and jewelry

The corresponding draft resolution was issued by the country’s Trade and Integration Ministry on Monday.

The document outlines the list of products subject to mandatory identification labelling and the deadlines for implementation. It aims at reducing grey market activity to maximize tax collection and ensure fair market access.

According to proposed plans, dietary supplements will require digital labelling from September 2026, with jewelry to follow in December 2026

The draft resolution is available on the Open Legal Acts portal for public input until April 20.

Kazakhstan is expanding its mandatory digital labelling system, with current requirements covering tobacco, footwear, medicines, saiga products, and motor oils. Beer labelling started this February, while tracking of light industry products begins in December 2026.

Additionally, pilot projects are underway for labelling medical devices, vegetable oil, household chemicals, and cosmetics. Previously, trials for labelling timber and liquefied petroleum gas in household cylinders were successfully completed.

Earlier, Qazinform reported scientists from Kazakhstan develop dietary supplements for cancer prevention.