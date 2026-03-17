Kazakh scientists develop dietary supplement for cancer prevention

The project is aimed at creating affordable and effective products with high antioxidant activity to help prevent cancer and cardiovascular diseases. The growing demand for functional foods enriched with biologically active compounds underscores the relevance of this research.

The key component of the supplement is lycopene, a natural antioxidant with strong preventive properties. A deficiency of lycopene in the diet may contribute to weakened immunity and increased risk of chronic diseases.

As part of the project, scientists developed a technology to produce powders from tomatoes and watermelons while preserving maximum nutrients. Modern processing methods — freeze-drying and infrared drying — allow retention of color, aroma, and biological value.

The supplement combines lycopene, tomato powder, watermelon powder, pumpkin seed powder, and safflower oil. Such a composition ensures high bioavailability, strong antioxidant effects, and favorable taste qualities, making the product suitable for regular use.

The practical significance of the project lies in producing functional foods from accessible domestic raw materials. Implementation will reduce dependence on imported supplements, expand the resource base of the processing industry, and create new growth opportunities for Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex.

Earlier, Kazakh scientists also developed a healthy breakfast product aimed at preventing obesity and diabetes.

Notably, scientists report that eating beetroot for breakfast may be more energizing than coffee while also offering long-term protection for the brain.