Kazakhstan moves up in world table tennis rankings

The new world table tennis rankings include results from the recent ITTF Team World Championships in London. At the tournament, Kazakhstan's men's team achieved a record 9th place, while the women's team finished 17th. As a result, the Kazakh teams moved up in the ITTF world rankings.

Kazakhstan's men's team now ranks 18th in the world, climbing seven spots from the previous ranking update, while the women's team rose from 37th to 31st place.

Men's team leader Kirill Gerassimenko ranks 44th individually among more than 1,200 athletes, while women's team leader Zauresh Akasheva is 108th out of nearly 1,000 athletes.

Earlier, Kazakhstan won 6 table tennis medals in Tajikistan.