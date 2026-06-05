Kazakhstan moves up FIFA world ranking: Full list revealed

The latest rankings were published one week before the start of the World Cup.

Argentina climbed to the top of the June FIFA rankings partly because France, the previous leader, dropped points after failing to beat Côte d'Ivoire in a friendly match.

The top 10 of the June FIFA rankings include seven European national teams (Spain, France, England, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany), two from South America (Argentina and Brazil), and one from Africa (Morocco). The best team from North America, the United States, sits in 16th place, while the top Asian side, Japan, is 18th.

Kazakhstan ranks 109th, climbing one spot from the May ranking. Kazakhstan's neighbors in the standings are Kenya and the Comoros Islands.

Notably, Kazakhstan can improve its position in the coming week. The team, led by Talgat Baysufinov, will play friendly matches against Armenia (June 6) and Hungary (June 9).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the world's most valuable footballer was revealed.