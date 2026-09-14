Kazakhstan moves to strengthen water security with eight basin plans

The work is being carried out by the Information and Analytical Center for Water Resources under the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation in accordance with the new Water Code.

The basin plans will provide a comprehensive assessment of water availability in each region, how water resources are being used, and the condition of water resources and related infrastructure. They will also outline measures to modernize water management and hydraulic facilities, identify and develop additional water sources, and restore rivers and other water bodies.

Particular attention will be given to preventing droughts, floods and other water-related risks, as well as improving the overall water-use management system.

During the first stage, authorities carried out extensive work to collect and analyze baseline data. This included information on water bodies, surface and groundwater resources, natural and climatic conditions, water quality, water use, the condition of water infrastructure and the environmental situation. The socio-economic indicators of the respective territories were also assessed.

The second stage focuses on identifying and prioritizing existing problems and threats based on the collected data and water balance calculations. Authorities are also forecasting changes in water availability and assessing the risks associated with the harmful effects of water.

At subsequent stages, the main objectives and priorities will be established, followed by the development of specific measures for the sustainable use and protection of water resources. Their potential impact on the economy, society and the environment will also be assessed.

The most effective program will then be selected, along with a timeline for its implementation. All eight plans will take into account the projected development of the country’s water basins over the next 15 years.

Basin plans will serve as the foundation for an updated water resources management system in Kazakhstan. They are being developed separately for each of the country’s eight water management basins and will make it possible to take into account the specific characteristics of each territory, including the availability and volume of water resources, the condition and development prospects of water infrastructure, the needs of the population and economy, the characteristics of individual water management areas and the environmental situation, First Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurlan Aldamzharov said.

According to him, the basin plans will form the basis for a General Plan for Integrated Water Resources Management, which will establish a nationwide model for water security.

The document is expected to become an important component of Kazakhstan’s long-term state planning for water resources.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic joined efforts in water infrastructure modernization.