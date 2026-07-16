Kazakhstan moves to strengthen Just Energy Transition Partnership with EBRD

The meeting, led by Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Energy Bakytzhan Ilyas, brought together Felicity Spors, Director of the EBRD's Climate Strategy Delivery and Head of the Sustainable Infrastructure Group; Yerlan Ramazanov, EBRD Deputy Head for Kazakhstan and Regional Head of Energy for Eurasia; Christian Carraretto, Deputy Director of Climate Strategy Delivery and Head of Energy Transition; and others.

During the discussions, both sides reviewed the next steps for developing the JETP project portfolio, strengthening cooperation with international partners, and enhancing the institutional framework supporting the initiative in Kazakhstan.

Opening the meeting, Vice Minister Ilyas emphasized that the Just Energy Transition Partnership is a key instrument for Kazakhstan in achieving its national climate objectives, attracting investment, and introducing advanced technologies while ensuring the sustainable development of the country's energy sector.

A significant portion of the discussions focused on institutionalizing the partnership. The Ministry of Energy stressed the importance of establishing the platform's core principles and operational mechanisms within the national legal framework. Officials also highlighted the need for transparent rules governing stakeholder participation and a stable institutional foundation to support the long-term implementation of the initiative.

The Ministry welcomed the EBRD's willingness to assist in strengthening the institutional framework of the JETP and expressed interest in receiving the bank's technical expertise in developing the necessary regulatory and organizational mechanisms.

The meeting highlighted both sides’ commitment to continued cooperation and agreed to maintain close collaboration in advancing Kazakhstan's Just Energy Transition Partnership.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and China vow to expand nuclear energy cooperation.