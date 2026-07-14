Kazakhstan and China vow to expand nuclear energy cooperation

In particular, Almassadam Satkaliyev held talks with Wang Hongzhi, Director of China's National Energy Administration; Shan Zhongde, Chairman of China's Atomic Energy Authority; and Shen Yanfeng, Chairman of China National Nuclear Corporation.

The parties discussed joint initiatives, industrial cooperation, and further collaboration between the two countries' regulatory bodies and industry organizations.

Discussions centered on nuclear industry regulation, nuclear and radiation safety, improving the legal framework, training qualified personnel, and broadening scientific and technical cooperation.

Following the talks, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the agreements reached and stepping up joint mechanisms across key areas of nuclear cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and China are set to jointly train water industry specialists.