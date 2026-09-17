Kazakhstan moves to strengthen investor support at every stage of projects

The meeting examined approaches to strengthening engagement with investors throughout the entire project lifecycle - from initial interest and the identification of promising areas to project launch and post-investment support aimed at expansion and reinvestment.

The proposed measures are expected to reduce the time required for approval procedures and accelerate the launch of projects, while also facilitating their potential expansion and export development.

Particular attention was paid to digital tools designed to create more convenient conditions for investors and government agencies responsible for supporting investment projects.

The meeting also addressed the development of a proactive investment policy in international markets.

The prime minister was presented with an analysis of the performance of government agencies and organizations responsible for engaging with investors, including their effectiveness in ensuring that projects progress to actual investment in the country’s economy and the commissioning of completed facilities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Presidential Aide for Economic Affairs Nurlan Baibazarov, Presidential Adviser and Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Asset Irgaliyev, as well as Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev, took part in discussions on proposals to establish a unified investment management system.

Following the meeting, Bektenov stressed that the head of state had set a task to fundamentally update Kazakhstan’s investment policy mechanisms.

Against the backdrop of intensifying global competition for capital, the Government must ensure a predictable and favorable investment climate, he said.

The Ministry of National Economy, together with relevant government agencies and organizations, was instructed to prepare a highly specific action plan to improve the existing investment attraction system.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan invited Chinese, international companies to invest in mining and mineral processing.