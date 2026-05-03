Kazakhstan moves away from restrictive migration system – Deputy PM Balayeva

According to Balayeva, the government sees this as a comprehensive, systemic objective that requires coordinated action from all levels of executive authority to renew the country's migration policy.

In simple terms, she said, Kazakhstan is moving away from a complex and largely restrictive system toward a more open and flexible model. The key goal is to build a transparent, predictable, and favorable migration system for specialists that the domestic economy needs. This means ensuring their free entry, effective professional development, and full, comfortable integration into life in Kazakhstan.

"First, it is about shaping a service-oriented approach to migration, where government procedures become as simple, transparent, and accessible as possible. In practical terms, this means expanding the one-stop shop principle, digitalizing all basic processes, and reducing interagency approvals. Second, the focus is on de-bureaucratization and greater efficiency in administrative processes. Application processing times are being shortened, regulatory procedures streamlined, and digital control tools introduced. Third, Kazakhstan is transitioning to a model of managed human capital attraction. In this context, the Altyn Visa (Golden Visa) element is being introduced to create predictable and long-term conditions for investors and highly qualified specialists. Fourth, the recognition of professional qualifications will be simplified, which is especially important for industries facing labor shortages and for high-tech sectors," Balayeva noted.

Aida Balayeva emphasized that the state is not lowering the level of regulation but is making it more precise, targeted, and technologically advanced.

Earlier, foreign labour quotas for 2026 were revealed in Kazakhstan.