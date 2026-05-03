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    Foreign labor quotas: Who can work in Kazakhstan in 2026

    14:25, 3 May 2026

    Kazakhstan has clarified the percentage of foreign labor migrants that employers can hire in 2026, reports Qazinform News Agency.

    Kazakhstan reveals 2026 foreign labor quotas
    Photo source: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov

    This refers to the quota – a limit on the number of foreign workers allowed into the country's labor market.

    According to the changes:

    • For foreign specialists hired by employers under permits issued by local authorities, the quota will be 0.3% of the total workforce;

    • For labor immigrants – primarily individuals working for private employers – it will be 2.85%.

    The new order amends the previously approved parameters for 2026.

    The Minister of Labor and Social Protection signed the order on April 24. It will take effect on May 10 of this year.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan is set to digitize work permits for foreign labor migrants.

     

    Kazakhstan Labour Ministry Employment Unemployment Migration Society Economy Tourism
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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