Kazakhstan introduces mutual visa-free regime with Morocco

The Agreement aims at abolition of visa requirements for the two countries’ citizens – holders of national passports, for staying in the territory of the state of other party without visas for up 30 calendar days, within each 6 months from the date of entry.

The agreement opens new horizons for the development of tourist, business and cultural ties, the Foreign Ministry says.

Besides, according to the Ministry, the authorities of Montenegro took a decision to extend visa-free regime for the nationals of Kazakhstan until December 31, 2025. This measure opens new opportunities for the citizens of Kazakhstan planning to visit Montenegro as a tourist or for a business trip, and is called to strengthen the bilateral cooperation.

Alongside, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman announced extension of a visa-free regime for Kazakhstani citizens holding national passports. Henceforth, the citizens of Kazakhstan may stay in the territory of Oman for up to 30 days without visas.

The visa-free regime is not applied to work, study and permanent residence purposes.

Morocco became the first African country with which Kazakhstan had established mutual visa-free regime.