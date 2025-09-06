Kazakhstan-Mongolia trade turnover rises by 3.6%

In his remarks, Zhumangarin emphasized the significance of the visit of the Mongolian parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of the State Great Khural Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, noting that such visits reflect the high level of mutual trust and readiness of the two countries to further strengthen partnership.

“Kazakhstan and Mongolia are linked not only by geography and the common history of the Great Steppe, but also by spiritual affinity and common cultural traditions. For centuries the peoples of the two countries have maintained friendship, mutual understanding and good neighborly relations. Today, new opportunities are opening up before us to fill this heritage with modern content and bring cooperation to a brand new level,” he noted.

The event brought together government officials, Parliament deputies, representatives of Atameken Chamber, Foreign Commerce Chamber, quasi-state companies, as well as more than 100 businessmen of the two countries.

The sides plan to resume air service between the capitals, launch new direct flights and build a highway, which will link the potential of Central and East Asia. Prospects were also noted for joint production of environmentally friendly agricultural products.

Science and education were among the key issues of the discussion. Kazakhstan expressed readiness to provide educational grants to citizens of Mongolia, as well as to train specialists in engineering, IT and other promising areas. They also discussed cooperation in the mining industry and energy sectors.

Zhumangarin called on business community to join the development of new forms of cooperation, jointly determine the promising projects and shift to practical implementation of the initiatives.

From January to July 2025, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Mongolia amounted to $74 million, which is 3.6% higher against the same period last year. Kazakhstan's exports to Mongolia reached $71.5 million. The bulk of supplies are processed and agricultural goods.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met Mongolia’s Parliament Chairman Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan in Akorda.