Kazakhstan, Mongolia trade to reach USD 500 mln

He said last year trade turnover between the two countries reached 130 million US dollars that is 7.7% more compared to the previous year.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that both nations have the economic potential to achieve further growth. To this end, the nations set a goal to increase their trade up to 500 million US dollars in the coming years. It is crucial to expand mutual trade and reduce barriers hindering economic cooperation.

The Head of State noted a month ago that the country’s trading mission paid a working visit to Mongolia.

As stated there, a temporary trade agreement between Mongolia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), ratified last year, opens new opportunities for both sides.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and Mongolia agreed to resume direct air service.