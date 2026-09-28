Kazakhstan, Mongolia discuss expanded cooperation in digital technologies

During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in the digital sector.

Discussions focused on the digitalization of public services, e-government development, artificial intelligence, information security and cybersecurity.

Seitakynov highlighted Kazakhstan’s progress in the digital transformation of public administration and expressed interest in expanding practical cooperation among government agencies, organizations and IT companies from both countries.

The sides also discussed establishing direct contacts between representatives of Kazakhstan and Mongolia’s IT sectors and developing joint projects in digital technologies and innovation.

The two sides agreed to maintain close working contacts and continue cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Mongolia and Kazakhstan deepen petroleum cooperation.