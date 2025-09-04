Kazakhstan, Mongolia strengthen interparliamentary ties with new memorandum of cooperation

At a meeting with the Majilis Speaker Erlan Koshanov, the sides discussed the issues of strengthening interparliamentary ties and signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Welcoming the high-profile guest, Koshanov said that Kazakhstan had always viewed Mongolia as an important partner in Asia. The country’s leadership and the people of Kazakhstan support political and economic as well as social reforms carried out on the initiative of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh.

Koshanov hailed rapid development of the Kazakh-Mongolian bilateral relations, highlighting fruitfulness of the Kazakh President’s last year visit to Mongolia.

“Thanks to the two countries’ leaders, our bilateral ties have moved to the level of strategic partnership, with 11 documents signed in various spheres. I am confident that the memorandum of cooperation between our parliaments, which we will sign today, will raise our partnership to a new level,” the Majilis Speaker said.

Speaking on Constitutional reforms and transformations taking place in Kazakhstan since 2022, Erlan Koshanov pointed out similarity of the two countries. Last year, elections to the State Khural were held in a mixed electoral system, with the representatives of five parties included into the composition of the Parliament.

The heads of parliaments also touched upon the issues of strengthening cooperation among parties and further work on such multilateral platforms, as the Interparliamentary Union and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

For his part, Chairman of the State Great Khural noted enormous mutual interest in exchange of law-making experience in digitalization, AI development, ecology and agriculture.

“Kazakhstan is the first strategic partner of Mongolia in Central Asia. Today’s meeting focuses not only on interparliamentary relations. The agenda includes discussions on the development of interaction in political-economic, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres,” Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan said.

The parliamentarians also discussed the potential for the expansion of partnership in tourism, personnel training and technology development.

The meeting ended with signing a memorandum of cooperation between the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and the State Great Khural of Mongolia. As per the document, the parties undertake, within the framework of their competencies, to contribute to the strengthening and development of cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Mongolia in political, trade and economic, scientific and technical, socio-cultural, humanitarian and other spheres, as well as in the field of digitalization of economy, development and implementation of innovations. Besides, a memorandum of establishment of twin-city relations between the East Kazakhstan region and Khovd Province was signed.

The Mongolian delegation is also set to visit the Astana International Financial Center, KAZAKH INVEST National Company, Situation Center of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company and other institutions.

Earlier it was reported that the Speaker of the State Great Khural (Parliament) of Mongolia, Amarbayasgalan Dashzegve, is set to pay official visit to Kazakhstan from September 4 to 7, 2025.