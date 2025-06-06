Kazakhstan, Moldova to expand transit, logistics collaboration

During his visit, which took place on June 4, the Kazakh diplomat familiarized himself with the port’s infrastructure, logistics conditions and operational activities, and held talks with the General Director of Danube Logistics Mathias von Tucher, ports’managing company.

Kazakh Ambassador emphasized the steady and positive dynamics of bilateral economic relations. In 2024 bilateral trade grew by 75%, exceeding 65 million US dollars. Нe stressed that this growth reflects the increasing interest of the business communities of both countries in building commercial ties.

In this context, Ambassador Aidarbekov outlined Kazakhstan’s efforts to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). He underlined the importance of the Giurgiulești Port as a potential logistical hub within the TITR corridor. In his view, the port could serve as an additional route for delivering Kazakhstani products to European Union markets.

The Giurgiulești International Free Port is Moldova’s only port with access to the Black Sea. The port area enjoys the status of a free economic zone until 2030. It handles over 2 million tons of cargo annually.

