Kazakhstan, Moldova keen on strengthening law-enforcement cooperation

The parties discussed a broad range of issues concerning bilateral cooperation in the law enforcement sphere. They focused on ways to enhance direct interaction between the authorities of both countries.

Both sides emphasized their commitment to intensify efforts aimed at expanding the legal framework for joint action in combating crime and managing migration.

The parties also exchanged views on how to better protect the rights and legitimate interests of Kazakhstani and Moldovan citizens traveling to each other’s countries. The sides confirmed their willingness to engage in further dialogue on improving conditions for these citizens.

At the end of the meeting both sides reaffirmed their shared interest in strengthening practical cooperation across all mutually beneficial areas.

