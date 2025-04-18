Kazakhstan, Benin ink bilateral memorandum of cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu said that the Kazakh side considers the Republic of Benin as an important partner on the African continent.

In his words, the bilateral trade and economic cooperation has a significant potential, especially in agriculture, defense industry, transport logistics, investment and new technologies.

“The memorandum of diplomatic and political consultations, which was signed today, will let expand the framework for interaction between the foreign ministries,” Murat Nurtleu said at a meeting with the high guest.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Foreign Minister of the Republic of Benin had arrived in Astana for a working trip.