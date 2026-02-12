Kazakhstan, Moldova eye new phase of interparliamentary cooperation

The Kazakh diplomat highlighted the friendly relations between the two countries and emphasized the importance of interparliamentary ties as a key instrument for strengthening political dialogue and promoting mutual understanding and trust between the two nations.

He also informed about the key economic and political transformations currently underway in Kazakhstan. In particular, it was noted that a Constitutional Commission has been established to prepare amendments to the Constitution. The proposed changes are aimed at shaping a modern constitutional model that meets the requirements of the current stage of state development, public expectations, and long-term objectives of socio-political modernization.

In turn, Ilie Ionaș expressed appreciation for the constructive exchange of views and confirmed the Moldovan side’s interest in the consistent development of interparliamentary relations. He also emphasized openness to further expansion and deepening of cooperation across all areas.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening Kazakhstan–Moldova cooperation, underscoring the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue and expanding interparliamentary cooperation.

