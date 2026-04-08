Kazakhstan, Moldova expanding consular cooperation

Azamat Aubekov, Director of the Consular Service Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Moldova's side was represented by Lilian Moraru, Head of the General Directorate for Consular Affairs of the MFA. Representatives from relevant government agencies of both countries also took part in the consultations.

Photo source: gov.kz

The parties highly appreciated the level of interaction and reaffirmed their readiness to further develop cooperation based on the principles of mutual trust and compliance with international law. The diplomats discussed migration policy, border management, mutual recognition of documents, digitalization of consular services, and providing legal assistance to citizens in accordance with international conventions. Participants noted the importance of such meetings, which contribute to bilateral relations.

Photo source: gov.kz

Following the consultations, the parties confirmed their commitment to an exchange of information to ensure the protection of the rights and interests of citizens of Kazakhstan and Moldova.

Earlier, the Kazakh Foreign Minister met with the Georgian President.