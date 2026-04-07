Kazakh Foreign Minister holds meeting with Georgian President

During the conversation, President Kavelashvili expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics in the development of cooperation between the two states.

In turn, Minister Kosherbayev conveyed warm greetings on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing Astana's special attention to mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia, with which our countries share centuries-old traditions of friendship and mutual support.

During the meeting, a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues were discussed, and the parties aligned their approaches on key areas for further partnership and interaction within multilateral formats.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides noted the strong potential for further development of Kazakh-Georgian cooperation. They emphasized the importance of effectively addressing existing issues and enhancing interaction.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev met with his Georgian counterpart, Maka Botchorishvili.