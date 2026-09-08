Kazakhstan’s highway EV charging network reaches 62 stations

As of today, 62 electric vehicle charging stations are operating along the country’s main road routes across 13 regions of Kazakhstan.

The largest number of stations is located in Almaty and Zhambyl regions, with 12 each, followed by Akmola and Karaganda regions, with eight each. Charging stations are also operating in Atyrau, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Turkistan regions.

The network covers various major transportation routes across the country. In particular, 13 stations are operating on the Astana-Almaty highway, seven on the Astana-Petropavlovsk route, and six on the Almaty-Oskemen highway.

Particular attention is being paid to developing charging infrastructure along international transport corridors. In particular, 19 electric vehicle charging stations have been installed along the Western Europe-Western China international highway.

The capacity of the installed charging stations ranges from 60 to 320 kW, allowing electric vehicle owners to plan trips along major national and international routes.

“Work to further expand the network is continuing. The 2026 plan provides for the construction of 27 new service stations along roads of international and national significance, which will include electric vehicle charging stations. In particular, seven charging stations are planned to be installed along the Western Europe-Western China highway,” the ministry said.

The Ministry of Transport, together with road-sector organizations and local executive bodies, is working with private investors and owners of roadside service facilities to construct new facilities and bring existing ones into compliance with the requirements of the national standard.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan launched the CIS’s first solar-powered EV charging station in Astana.