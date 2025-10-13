Kazakhstan men's water polo team wins bronze at Asian Championships
09:55, 13 October 2025
The men's national water polo team of Kazakhstan clinched the bronze medal defeating Japan at the Asian Aquatics Championships held in Ahmedabad, India, with a score of 16:14, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan confidently defeated Uzbekistan with a score of 27–11 in the quarterfinal bout.
It is worth reminding, the Kazakhstan women's national team also grabbed bronze, triumphing over Thailand in their third-place match.