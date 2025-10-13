EN
    Kazakhstan men's water polo team wins bronze at Asian Championships

    09:55, 13 October 2025

    The men's national water polo team of Kazakhstan clinched the bronze medal defeating Japan at the Asian Aquatics Championships held in Ahmedabad, India, with a score of 16:14, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: NOC

    Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan confidently defeated Uzbekistan with a score of 27–11 in the quarterfinal bout.

    It is worth reminding, the Kazakhstan women's national team also grabbed bronze, triumphing over Thailand in their third-place match.

