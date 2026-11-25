In a parliamentary inquiry, Nassibulov noted that despite banning sales to anyone under 21 since January 2025 and introducing excise taxes in January this year, consumption continues to climb.

"According to the Association of Producers and Importers of Energy Drinks, 215 million liters of energy drinks were sold in our country in 2023. In 2025, that figure reached 355 million liters, increasing 65% over two years," Maksut Nassibulov said.

International market research firm Statista estimates that Kazakhstan’s energy drink market reached $93 million in 2025.

The MP argued that public policy should go beyond awareness campaigns and age restrictions.

"It must be grounded in an objective assessment of public health risks, science-based market regulation, and prioritizing public health over manufacturers' commercial interests. That is why energy drinks cannot be treated like ordinary fruit juice or compote. The European Food Safety Authority explicitly states that even 100 milligrams of caffeine a day can disrupt sleep. Combine that caffeine with high sugar levels and other stimulants, and you get a ticking time bomb," he said.

To illustrate the risks, the lawmaker cited severe health cases linked to excessive consumption. In Pavlodar, a 20-year-old man was admitted to intensive care with severe heart failure after reportedly drinking up to four cans a day for two years. Doctors diagnosed him with toxic cardiomyopathy.

Nassibulov also mentioned a case in Almaty where a 34-year-old patient required a heart transplant after reportedly consuming 8 to 10 cans daily.

Calling current measures insufficient, the deputy urged the Government to take five concrete steps:

Provide enforcement data on the ban prohibiting energy drink sales to those under 21.

Launch a comprehensive scientific study into the health risks of energy drinks.

Test the actual levels of caffeine and other active ingredients in products on the market.

Propose tighter restrictions on energy drink advertising across traditional media and social networks.

Review international regulatory practices to draft tougher legislation in Kazakhstan, up to a total ban on producing, importing, and selling energy drinks nationwide.

We reported earlier that Kazakh researchers developed technology to produce pancreatin.