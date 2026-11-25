The institute operates under the National Agrarian Science and Education Center.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the initiative aims to build a domestic technological base for manufacturing enzyme preparations, reduce reliance on imports, and use livestock industry resources more efficiently.

Pancreatin is a complex of digestive enzymes, including amylase, lipase, and proteases, that break down carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. The pharmaceutical industry uses pancreatin widely. Its enzymes are also in demand across food technology and biotechnology.

A key focus of the project is utilizing meat-processing byproducts. Properly processed, these animal-derived materials can be converted into high-value-added products.

Thus, the technology expands deep processing of domestic raw materials, supports enzyme production, and opens new revenue opportunities for meat-processing enterprises.

Kazakhstan's substantial livestock base creates the foundation for building a full production cycle, from processing local raw materials to manufacturing high-demand finished goods.

The next phase will focus on adapting the process to industrial standards, exploring scale-up opportunities, and assessing commercialization prospects.

In the long term, the technology could lay the groundwork for domestic pancreatin production and pave the way for exports to foreign markets.

Earlier, we reported that Kazakhstan is introducing advanced treatment technology for children with vascular disorders.