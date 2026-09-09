Kazakhstan may restrict fast food ads for children on TV and social media

Director of Healthcare Ministry's medical care organization department Gulnar Sarsembayeva said, it is proposed to restrict advertising on television, radio, social networks and billboards.

She said the Ministry suggested restricting advertisements of food products high in salt, sugar, saturated fats and trans fats on TV, radio, social media and outdoor advertising.

The goal is to reduce the marketing impact on children's food preferences and form healthy habits since early childhood.

The Healthcare Ministry highlighted children and teens are particularly sensitive to food ads, bright packaging, social media promotion and influencers, and other marketing tools.

Earlier, the Head of State tasked the Government to address aggressive fast food advertising, noting its role in creating harmful habits, increasing pressure on the healthcare system and negatively affecting the country’s labor potential.

According to the Healthcare Ministry research, 23% of children aged 6–9 years are overweight, and 6% suffer from obesity. Besides, 17.5% of teenagers consume energy drinks weekly.

Proposed draft changes are based on international experience and WHO recommendations.

To note, Kazakhstan has already banned energy drink sales to people under 21.

Since September 2025, new nutrition standards were introduced in schools to reduce sugar and salt and increase vegetables, fruits, and dairy consumption.

The regions were also instructed to strengthen preventive education for children and parents to raise awareness of healthy nutrition principles.

As written before, UK limits junk food advertising amid efforts to reduce childhood obesity.