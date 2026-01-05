UK limits junk food advertising amid efforts to reduce childhood obesity

The measures prohibit advertising of food and drink products high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) on TV before the watershed and across digital platforms, according to the UK Department of Health and Social Care. The rules apply nationwide and target products considered major contributors to childhood obesity, including soft drinks, chocolate, sweets, pizza and ice cream.

Government estimates suggest the restrictions could remove up to 7.2 billion calories from children’s diets each year and help prevent around 20,000 cases of childhood obesity over time. Enforcement will be overseen by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), with regulatory action possible against firms that fail to comply.

The ban expands earlier advertising restrictions that applied only to platforms where more than 25% of the audience was under the age of 16. Under the new framework, HFSS products cannot appear in advertisements during restricted times, though companies may still promote brand names or advertise healthier versions of products.

“We promised to do everything we can to give every child the best and healthiest start in life. By restricting adverts for junk food before 9pm and banning paid adverts online, we can remove excessive exposure to unhealthy foods - making the healthy choice the easy choice for parents and children. We’re moving the dial from having the NHS treat sickness, to preventing it so people can lead healthier lives and so it can be there for us when we need it,” Minister for Health Ashley Dalton said.

The scope of the ban extends beyond traditionally unhealthy foods. Some breakfast cereals, sweetened bread products, sandwiches and ready meals are also covered. Decisions on which products fall under the restrictions are based on a nutrient profiling model that assesses overall nutritional value, including levels of saturated fat, sugar and salt. Plain oats and most porridge products are exempt, although versions with added sugar, chocolate or syrups may be affected.

Health authorities cite rising childhood obesity rates as a key factor behind the policy. Department data shows that 35.8% of children in England are classified as overweight or obese by the end of primary school, with tooth decay remaining the leading cause of hospital admissions among children aged five to nine.

“The world around us heavily influences what we eat and drink, which is why Cancer Research UK has long campaigned for restrictions on advertising unhealthy foods to children. Measures announced today - if properly enforced - are a crucial step towards creating an environment that protects children and empowers healthy lifestyle changes. Obesity and overweight cause at least 13 different types of cancer, and children living with obesity are much more likely to live with obesity as adults too. The UK Government must build on this landmark legislation with further bold action to make a healthy diet more accessible and reduce people’s risk of cancer in the future,” said Malcolm Clark, Senior Policy Manager at Cancer Research UK.

The department noted that the advertising ban forms part of a broader set of public health measures targeting diet-related conditions, alongside restrictions on fast-food outlets near schools and limits on high-caffeine energy drinks for children.

